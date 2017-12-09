Marcus Stroman ‘can’t wait’ to face Giancarlo Stanton

Marcus Stroman is not one to back down from a challenge and that includes perhaps the premier power hitter in baseball today.

On Saturay, many around the baseball world woke up to news the Yankees and Marlins had reportedly agreed on a trade that would send Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees. The potential move likely won’t be welcomed by the majority of American League East pitchers. Stroman isn’t among them.

Upon hearing the news, Stroman tweeted that he is looking forward to facing Stanton. He also added that he isn’t scared of anyone or any opportunity.

Yeaaaaaaaaaaaa. AL East heating up. I like that. Can’t wait to face @Giancarlo818 in NY! @BlueJays — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) December 9, 2017

March 29th, 2018. 3:37PM. Opening night against the @Yankees in Toronto. I’ll be ready to rock on the mound. Who’s coming!? @BlueJays — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) December 9, 2017

Competition excites me. Never been scared of anyone or any opportunity. Never! #HDMH — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) December 9, 2017

Stanton would give the Yankees an intimidating gauntlet of players for opposing pitchers to work their way through that includes two guys who hit more than 50 home runs last season. It doesn’t get much tougher than that. Stroman seems up to the challenge, though.