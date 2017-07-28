Marcus Stroman has funny Instagram post about his ejection

Marcus Stroman was ejected from his start against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, but at least it made for a fire Instagram post.

The Toronto Blue Jays righty was tossed in the fifth inning by home plate umpire Will Little, along with manager John Gibbons and catcher Russell Martin. Stroman was absolutely livid and charged at Little, letting him have it.

Cooler heads prevailed by Friday though, as Stroman took to Instagram to post a funny action shot of him going after Little and gave it an sage caption.

Never let the little things kill your vibe. #HDMH A post shared by Marcus Stroman (@mstrooo6) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

The 26-year-old Stroman has been having his issues with umpires lately. But on the bright side, at least he’s learning how to parlay those issues into something that really matters: Instagram likes.