Saturday, July 8, 2017

Marcus Stroman criticizes umpires for confusion over delivery

July 8, 2017
by Grey Papke

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman’s unique delivery led to some issues on Sunday, and he’s not happy with umpires because of it.

In the top of the fourth inning, with Stroman facing the Houston Astros, the young right-hander went into his delivery but had to stop part of the way through when the home plate umpire granted time to Brian McCann. Stroman was upset, and it appeared that home plate umpire Paul Nauert was fooled by a hesitation leg kick that is part of Stroman’s delivery.

After the game, Stroman was critical of umpires who struggled to parse his unique motion.

Stroman wasn’t called for a balk, but that whole rule is a gray area for umpires except in the most obvious of circumstances. His comments are nothing new — what is acceptable in one umpire’s eyes is a problem for others.


