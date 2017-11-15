Mariners acquire Ryon Healy in trade with A’s

The Oakland A’s were looking to trade Ryon Healy this offseason, and it didn’t take them long to do so.

The A’s traded Healy to the Seattle Mariners for a reliever and minor leaguer, the teams announced on Wednesday.

Healy, 25, batted .305 with an .861 OPS in 2016. The DH smacked 29 doubles and 25 homers last season, though his average dropped to .271 and his OPS to .753.

In exchange for Healy, the A’s received 26-year-old reliever Emilio Pagan. Pagan had a 3.22 ERA in 34 appearances last season, but he had great peripherals. He struck out 56 batters in 50.1 innings and had a 7:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Oakland also received minor league infielder Alexander Campos.

Trading Healy will now allow the A’s to move Khris Davis to DH and clears the way for them to add another bat to their outfield.