Report: Mariners interested in signing Carlos Santana

The Seattle Mariners could be adding another big bat this offseason.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Monday that the Mariners have interest in Cleveland Indians free agent slugger Carlos Santana. Morosi does add however that the two sides have yet to engage in any substantial talks.

Sources: #Mariners interested in free agent 1B Carlos Santana, although there have not yet been substantial talks between the parties. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 13, 2017

Santana, 31, clubbed 23 home runs and 79 RBIs on a .259/.363/.455 slash line last season while also significantly improving his defense at first base. The M’s boast a hard-hitting but aging core that includes Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, and Kyle Seager, so maybe a Santana type (something they also pursued at this time last year) would help them put together a last hurrah playoff run.