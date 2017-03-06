Ad Unit
Monday, March 6, 2017

Mariners hired mariachi band to follow Leonys Martin around for his birthday

March 6, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The Seattle Mariners sure know how to wish a fella a happy birthday.

Mariners outfielder Leonys Martin turned 29 on Monday, and the team celebrated by hiring a mariachi band to follow him around.

Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times shared the fantastic footage of the band shadowing Martin throughout the day, including playing on the field while the Mariners went through their morning workouts, as well as of Martin taking batting practice with a sombrero on.

All in all, quite the cool gesture for the Mariners to make for Martin (though it shockingly isn’t the first time a pro athlete has celebrated his 29th birthday in March with the help of a mariachi band — who would’ve guessed?).

Image via Leonys Martin on Instagram


