Mariners hired mariachi band to follow Leonys Martin around for his birthday

The Seattle Mariners sure know how to wish a fella a happy birthday.

Mariners outfielder Leonys Martin turned 29 on Monday, and the team celebrated by hiring a mariachi band to follow him around.

Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times shared the fantastic footage of the band shadowing Martin throughout the day, including playing on the field while the Mariners went through their morning workouts, as well as of Martin taking batting practice with a sombrero on.

So the mariachi band is following Leonys Martin wherever he goes. It was his birthday present from the team. pic.twitter.com/ibb0sZIayq — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2017

Never a dull day in Peoria pic.twitter.com/MyDdwaCWid — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2017

The parade continues pic.twitter.com/pWOF5XRD7q — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2017

Hitting with a sombrero isn't easy pic.twitter.com/R2vFIua8o6 — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2017

All in all, quite the cool gesture for the Mariners to make for Martin (though it shockingly isn’t the first time a pro athlete has celebrated his 29th birthday in March with the help of a mariachi band — who would’ve guessed?).

Image via Leonys Martin on Instagram