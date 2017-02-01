Mark Reynolds, Rockies agree to minor league deal

Mark Reynolds’ free agency lasted until February, but it looks like he is heading back to Colorado.

Fan Rag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported on Wednesday that Reynolds has agreed to a minor league deal with Colorado to return to the Rockies.

Even though it’s just a minor league deal, there is a good chance Reynolds makes the big league club.

Reynolds batted .282 with 14 home runs in 393 at-bats last season for the Rockies. The team now has less room to give him at-bats after signing Ian Desmond to a five-year deal.

Reynolds, 33, struck out 112 times last season and is a career .234 hitter, but he does have power with 251 career home runs. He thrived at Coors Field last season batting .310 there.