Sunday, December 3, 2017

Report: Marlins have agreed to Giancarlo Stanton trade with Giants, Cardinals

December 3, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Giancarlo Stanton

The Miami Marlins have reportedly agreed to the framework of a Giancarlo Stanton trade with both the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants, but it’s up to the slugger to decide if he wants to play for either team.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Sunday that the Marlins agreed to the terms of deals with the Cardinals and Giants last week before Stanton met with executives from both clubs.

There have been reports that Stanton wants to be traded to the Dodgers, but Miami’s talks with L.A. have not gone anywhere. However, Morosi notes that Stanton could simply veto any trade the Marlins agree to and wait as long as he can to force his way to his preferred destination.

Stanton supposedly prefers to play on the west coast, so he seems more likely to accept a trade to the Giants than the Cardinals. This is the risk the Marlins took by giving the 28-year-old a full no-trade clause. For now, they can do nothing but wait.

