Report: Marlins considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds

After hitting the second-fewest home runs in the MLB last season, the Miami Marlins are hoping to add some raw power on the free agent market.

According to a report by Jerry Crasnick of ESPN on Friday, the Marlins want to sign a righty first baseman to complement Justin Bour and are considering Chris Carter and Mark Reynolds among other options.

Carter, 30, batted .222/.321/.499 in 160 appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, leading the National League in both home runs (41) and strikeouts (206). Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Reynolds had a better slash line (.282/.356/.450) but posted more modest totals of 14 home runs and 112 strikeouts in 118 games with the Colorado Rockies.

Most of the Marlins’ free-agent advances this offseason have been rebuffed, but they could still salvage their winter by finding that big bat to platoon with the lefty-hitting Bour.

