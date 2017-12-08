Report: Marlins will have to eat at least $50 million to trade Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton is forcing the Miami Marlins’ hand.

Both the Giants and Cardinals announced in statements on Friday that Stanton is unwilling to waive his no-trade clause to join either team, which means both are out of the running for the reigning NL MVP.

The Giants announce that they, too, are out on Stanton. Here’s their statement: pic.twitter.com/zOsuMd3uBr — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 8, 2017

Stanton has 10 years and $295 million remaining on his contract, which includes a full no-trade clause. That means he can only be dealt to a team he approves. A report on Thursday night said the only teams where he’d accept a trade are the Dodgers, Cubs, Yankees or Astros.

With Stanton rejecting deals to St. Louis and San Francisco, the Marlins are in a tough spot. They either will have to be forced to keep him and the nearly $30 million he is owed per season, or they can work a deal to one of those four teams. But those teams hold all the cards and can force a favorable trade since they have the leverage.

Yahoo’s Jeff Passan says that the Marlins would have to agree to pay at least $50 million of the remaining money Stanton is owed in order to trade him.

Giants are out on Giancarlo Stanton. Cardinals are out, too. This is the worst-case scenario for the Marlins. Stanton’s no-trade clause has come back to bite them hard. And now, if they want to deal him, they’ll need to eat at least $50M of the remaining $295M on his deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 8, 2017

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi says the Dodgers have always been interested in Stanton, but only at a certain price.

Summary: #Dodgers and #Marlins have discussed Giancarlo Stanton trade scenarios this offseason. The Dodgers always have been interested — at the right price. Reduction in demand (Giants, Cardinals out) increases chances of that price point being met. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 8, 2017

If the Marlins agree to pick up a significant portion of the contract, it seems the Dodgers could agree to take him.