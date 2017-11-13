Report: Marlins have sense of where Giancarlo Stanton will accept trade

Giancarlo Stanton has been linked to multiple teams this offseason, but it turns out that where he gets traded may be up to him.

Stanton has a full no-trade clause, meaning he could reject potential deals the Miami Marlins might want to make. But it sounds like the slugger has been in communication with the Marlins and has given them an idea of where he would accept a trade.

“I do have a sense, and we’ll keep that internal, and at the appropriate time we’ll discuss whatever we need to discuss,” Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said via the Miami Herald.

Stanton is a bonafide slugger and coming off a career-best season in which he crushed 59 dingers. The 10 years and $295 million he is guaranteed has given some teams pause about acquiring him and somewhat limited his market, but we know of plenty of teams interested in him.

The Giants, Cardinals, Red Sox and Phillies have all been mentioned in connection with Stanton.