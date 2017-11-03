pixel 1
Report: Marlins inform other teams they are open to Giancarlo Stanton trade

November 3, 2017
by Grey Papke

Giancarlo Stanton

A Giancarlo Stanton trade could reportedly be in the cards for the Miami Marlins.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Friday that the Marlins have informed other teams that they are open to trading Stanton, as well as veteran infielders Dee Gordon and Martin Prado.

It appears that, for now, the Marlins aren’t going the route of a full-on firesale. It appears to be part of cost-cutting measures that have long been expected, and with Stanton owed $25 million in 2018, getting his salary off the books would go a long way toward getting them to their payroll goal. If the likes of outfielders Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna do become available, it’s an indication that the Marlins are more or less committed to tearing everything down and starting over completely.

