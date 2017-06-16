Could next Marlins ownership group trade Giancarlo Stanton?

The next ownership group of the Miami Marlins may have a very big decision to make with regards to the team’s superstar player.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports wrote Friday that, while Giancarlo Stanton’s name is not currently being floated in trade talks, whoever the new owners are may change that after taking over.

“It matters what the new owners want to do,” one source told Heyman about Stanton’s future in Miami.

The Marlins are losing money, and Stanton is due another $297 million for eleven years after this season is finished. Rival executives believe the Marlins would have to kick in a significant portion of Stanton’s salary — or even include a cheaper talent such as Marcell Ozuna or J.T. Realmuto — to get Stanton off the books.

Stanton, for his part, is quite frustrated with the direction of the struggling Marlins. It will not be easy, but it may be best for the team’s next owners — whoever they may be — to let him go.