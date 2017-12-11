Marlins reportedly pushing a Marcell Ozuna trade

The Miami Marlins are stripping down their team by trading away anyone making a hefty salary, and next on their list apparently is Marcell Ozuna.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal says the Marlins are pushing to trade Ozuna.

#Marlins pushing Ozuna, telling teams he will be easier to acquire (lower acquisition cost) than Yelich. Two years of control for Ozuna, five for Yelich. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 12, 2017

Ozuna has been an All-Star two seasons in a row and is entering his second year of arbitration. He made $3.5 million in arbitration last season and should see a big bump in pay for 2018 and 2019, which would make him more expensive than the new-look Marlins would like.

The 27-year-old outfielder would make for a great acquisition if he can duplicate his success from 2017. Ozuna had a breakout season and batted .312/.376/.548 with 30 doubles, 37 home runs, 93 runs scored and 124 RBIs, all of which were career-highs.

The Dodgers have been mentioned in trade talks with the Marlins for Ozuna.