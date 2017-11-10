Marlins reportedly have talked Giancarlo Stanton trade with four teams

The Miami Marlins are open to trading Giancarlo Stanton, and they reportedly have spoken with four teams about the slugger.

MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi reported on Friday evening that the Marlins have talked with the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies about Stanton. Talks are expected to heat up next week.

Reports have consistently stated that the new Marlins’ ownership was looking to cut payroll and that they were open to trading Stanton. The Giants have been tied to Stanton for a while, and a recent report said the Cardinals were talking to Miami about both Stanton and Christian Yelich.

The Cardinals were said to be a good partner for Stanton because of all their pitching prospects.

Stanton, 28, is coming off his best season ever as a pro. He led MLB with 59 home runs, 132 RBIs, and a .631 slugging percentage. He still has 10 years left on his current contract, though he does have an opt out clause after 2020.