Marlins reportedly unlikely to tear down roster before trade deadline

The Miami Marlins are in an usual spot with the trade deadline looming.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Marlins are not currently planning a total teardown of the roster, which would involve selling players such as outfielders Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna.

Lesser players may become available closer to the deadline, with closer A.J. Ramos among them. However, the 30-37 Marlins wish to wait a few weeks to see how things play out. Some veterans such a reliever David Phelps are already available.

The Marlins’ ownership situation is in limbo, which may limit what they do at the deadline. Huge moves — think a Giancarlo Stanton trade — likely wouldn’t be considered until after the team is sold.