Report: Marlins would like to trade Giancarlo Stanton to Cardinals

The Miami Marlins apparently have a trade partner in mind with regard to the Giancarlo Stanton sweepstakes.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Marlins view the St. Louis Cardinals as an appealing suitor in a Stanton trade. The team has many premium pitching prospects, such as Alex Reyes and Jack Flaherty. They are also believed to be willing to part with some of them to bring Stanton to St. Louis.

One big problem for the Cardinals could be the fact that Stanton may prefer a move to one of the coasts, with the Midwest less appealing to him. Stanton has a full no-trade clause, so he will have significant leverage in determining his next destination if, as expected, the Marlins opt to move him this winter.

The Cardinals are definitely interested, though we’re obviously a long way from any trade being done. Expect the Marlins to take some time assessing their options and figuring out what Stanton would be keen on.