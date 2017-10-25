Kenley Jansen allows first earned run of postseason, blows save in Game 2

Kenley Jansen is human, after all.

Jansen entered Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night in the 8th inning and allowed an inherited runner to score, making the game 3-2 in favor of his Los Angeles Dodgers. An inning later, he surrendered his first earned run of the postseason on a Marwin Gonzalez solo home run that tied the game at three.

MARWIN. TIED. The Astros come up clutch in the top of the 9th. https://t.co/BYqtArzE2N — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 26, 2017

A blown save for Jansen? Say it ain’t so.

The 30-year-old closer only had one blown save during the regular season and had been essentially untouchable during the playoffs until Game 2. Perhaps being asked to do more than usual — he had only converted one six-out save before in his career — was too much for the right-hander. He wasn’t very sharp with his stuff, as evidenced by the cutter he left right over the middle to Gonzalez, who tied the game for the Houston Astros.