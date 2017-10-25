pixel 1
header
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Kenley Jansen allows first earned run of postseason, blows save in Game 2

October 25, 2017
by Larry Brown

Marwin Gonzalez

Kenley Jansen is human, after all.

Jansen entered Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night in the 8th inning and allowed an inherited runner to score, making the game 3-2 in favor of his Los Angeles Dodgers. An inning later, he surrendered his first earned run of the postseason on a Marwin Gonzalez solo home run that tied the game at three.

A blown save for Jansen? Say it ain’t so.

The 30-year-old closer only had one blown save during the regular season and had been essentially untouchable during the playoffs until Game 2. Perhaps being asked to do more than usual — he had only converted one six-out save before in his career — was too much for the right-hander. He wasn’t very sharp with his stuff, as evidenced by the cutter he left right over the middle to Gonzalez, who tied the game for the Houston Astros.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus