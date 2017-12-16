pixel 1
Saturday, December 16, 2017

Dodgers reacquire Matt Kemp from Braves for Adrian Gonzalez

December 16, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Los Angeles Dodgers are moving some salary — and bringing back a familiar face in the progress.

The team announced Saturday that they have acquired outfielder Matt Kemp from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for four players, including Adrian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez will be immediately designated for assignment by the Dodgers — a promise they made him in order to get him to waive his no-trade clause.

This trade was made primarily for financial reasons. The incentive for the Dodgers is obvious — they’ve cleared their luxury tax ahead of next year’s massive free agent class.

Kazmir, Gonzalez, and McCarthy are all in the final years of their contracts, and combined, they’re making roughly $50 million in 2018. Given what the Braves have been hit with this offseason, they’re definitely in rebuilding mode, and they’ll swap Kemp’s extra year for one year of bad contracts before wiping the slate clean next winter.

