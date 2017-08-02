Max Scherzer to see chiropractor over neck stiffness

The Washington Nationals’ postseason hopes rest in no small part on the shoulders of reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, so he’s exercising some understandable caution in light of a recent injury scare.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Scherzer said that he will be seeing a chiropractor to address his neck stiffness, per Jamal Collier of MLB.com.

The stiffness forced the ace right-hander to exit his start against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday after just one inning, but the Nationals said afterwards that Scherzer simply slept on his neck wrong.

Scherzer is having another magnificent season with a 12-5 record, a 2.21 ERA, and 201 strikeouts in 22 starts. The visit does sound precautionary in nature, but the last thing that the NL East-leading Nats need right now is to worry about the health of another top starter.