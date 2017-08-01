Max Scherzer leaves game with neck spasm after hitting home run

Max Scherzer was only able to record three outs in his start on Tuesday before pulling himself from the game with an apparent injury.

Scherzer had an economical first inning, retiring the Marlins on just ten pitches. In the top of the second, the Nationals scored six runs, including this three-run home run by Scherzer, the first of his major league career.

It wasn’t all good for Scherzer on Tuesday, though. When he came out for third inning, something obviously did not feel right because Scherzer told Baker he was unable to continue after tossing a warmup pitch.

This is bizarre. Max Scherzer is coming out of this game. Came out to throw warmup pitches, then walked off and said "I can't go." — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) August 1, 2017

Scherzer threw one pitch, bounced it wide, then walked off. Told Dusty "I can't go." Looked like he was pointing to his neck. And he's done. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) August 1, 2017

We have shots of Max in the dugout after his homer. Clearly in some discomfort. Not sure if that came on the swing or before it. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) August 1, 2017

Nats sat Max Scherzer had a neck spasm. Slept on it funny. Everyone can breathe. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) August 2, 2017

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear to be serious and Scherzer will hopefully be good to go for his next start. While Scherzer’s outing did not last as long as he would have liked, he will have the memory of his first big league home run forever.