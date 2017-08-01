Ad Unit
Max Scherzer leaves game with neck spasm after hitting home run

by Gordon Dixon

Max Scherzer was only able to record three outs in his start on Tuesday before pulling himself from the game with an apparent injury.

Scherzer had an economical first inning, retiring the Marlins on just ten pitches. In the top of the second, the Nationals scored six runs, including this three-run home run by Scherzer, the first of his major league career.

It wasn’t all good for Scherzer on Tuesday, though. When he came out for third inning, something obviously did not feel right because Scherzer told Baker he was unable to continue after tossing a warmup pitch.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear to be serious and Scherzer will hopefully be good to go for his next start. While Scherzer’s outing did not last as long as he would have liked, he will have the memory of his first big league home run forever.

