Max Scherzer plans to start Monday

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer’s neck injury will push his next start back slightly, but does not sound serious.

Scherzer said Friday that he intends to throw a bullpen session Saturday. Provided that goes well, he expects to make his next start on Monday against the Miami Marlins.

Scherzer said the plan is to throw a bullpen tomorrow and start Monday. Could've thrown one today but decided to wait. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgeccastillo) August 4, 2017

Scherzer had to see a chiropractor after leaving his last start with neck stiffness, but apparently things have checked out fine and he’s on his way to a fairly quick recovery. Good thing, too, as the Nationals need the man who has already eclipsed 200 strikeouts this season.