Ad Unit
Friday, July 14, 2017

Metallica concert messed up Comerica Park outfield grass before Tigers game

July 14, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The Comerica Park groundscrew has sure got quite the task on their hands.

Brad Galli of WXYZ-TV in Detroit shared an image of the Comerica outfield grass looking in bad shape ahead of the Tigers game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday thanks to a Metallica concert two days prior.

The show was part of the heavy metal band’s WorldWired Tour, and the outfield damage was reportedly exacerbated after the fact by heavy rains.

It’s a seemingly fitting turn of events for the Tigers, who are 39-48 on the year and are floating near the very bottom of the AL Central. At least Joe Maddon might be able to offer them his empathy.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus