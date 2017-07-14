Metallica concert messed up Comerica Park outfield grass before Tigers game

The Comerica Park groundscrew has sure got quite the task on their hands.

Brad Galli of WXYZ-TV in Detroit shared an image of the Comerica outfield grass looking in bad shape ahead of the Tigers game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday thanks to a Metallica concert two days prior.

Metallica's concert messed up the Comerica Park grass. The Tigers play tonight. Whoops. pic.twitter.com/RHdYdC5tpF — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 14, 2017

The show was part of the heavy metal band’s WorldWired Tour, and the outfield damage was reportedly exacerbated after the fact by heavy rains.

It’s a seemingly fitting turn of events for the Tigers, who are 39-48 on the year and are floating near the very bottom of the AL Central. At least Joe Maddon might be able to offer them his empathy.