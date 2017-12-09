Report: Mets intend to ask Marlins about Starlin Castro

Starlin Castro’s tenure with the Miami Marlins may prove to be a short one.

The veteran second baseman, who is reportedly set to be dealt by the New York Yankees to the Marlins as part of the Giancarlo Stanton trade, is already the subject of interest from the New York Mets. The Mets have been seeking a second baseman, and have identified Castro as a potential solution.

One other candidate for the Mets' second-base opening is Starlin Castro: The Mets plan to speak with the Marlins about him. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) December 9, 2017

It stands to reason that the Marlins could look to flip Castro quickly. He’s due roughly $23 million over the next two seasons, and with the team so aggressively cutting payroll and keeping costs down, they wouldn’t really have a lot of reason to keep him.

The Mets have been openly looking for a second baseman. Castro would fill that need admirably, and with the Marlins in fire sale mode, it would probably not be excessively expensive as long as the Mets are willing to eat the money.