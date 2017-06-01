Mets reportedly fire employee who flipped off fan as Mr. Met

The New York Mets wasted no time dealing with the incident on Wednesday in which their mascot made an inappropriate gesture toward a fan.

Hours after the team issued a statement condemning the behavior of an employee who gave a fan the middle finger while wearing the Mr. Met costume, a Mets official confirmed that the employee has been terminated.

A Mets official told The Associated Press more than one person wears the Mr. Met costume during each season, and the person who donned it Wednesday night will not do so again. The Mets official spoke on condition of anonymity because the statement from the organization was the team’s only authorized comment.

The Mets were getting crushed 7-0 by the Milwaukee Brewers at the time the video was shared. The fan who captured the video (see it here) told Larry Brown Sports that he was simply reaching over the railing for a high-five, and that’s the reaction he got from Mr. Met.

With the Mets off to a 23-28 start a year after making the playoffs, it must be difficult for people within the organization to hide their frustrations. One less person will be wearing the Mr. Met costume going forward as a result of that.