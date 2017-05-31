Mets mascot captured on video flipping fan the bird

One mascot is about to find itself in a world of problems.

A fan shared video on Twitter Wednesday of the New York Mets’ mascot — “Mr. Met” — flipping the bird.

The Mets were getting crushed 7-0 by the Milwaukee Brewers at the time the video was shared. The team lost the game 7-1, keeping them from having a chance to sweep the series after they took the first two of four.

The Mets have been disappointing this season. They’re now 23-28, a year after making the playoffs, and two years removed from a World Series berth. Perhaps Mr. Met is frustrated by it all. The fan who took the video says he just reached over for a high-five, and that was the reaction.

Just reaching over for a high five lol, and go ahead — Anthony De Lucia (@adelucia35) June 1, 2017

Whatever the case, this is unacceptable behavior from a mascot. The Mets know that and sent the following statement: