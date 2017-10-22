Mets reportedly naming Mickey Callaway manager

The New York Mets are reportedly bringing in a well-respected pitching coach as their new skipper.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Sunday that the Mets have chosen Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as their new manager, and a deal is being finalized.

Have had it confirmed #Mets are offering their manager job to Mickey Callaway. Deal being finalized today — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 22, 2017

The 42-year-old Callaway has been Cleveland’s pitching coach under Terry Francona since 2013, overseeing the evolution of Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco into elite starting pitchers. He beat out at least one more offensively-oriented candidate who was already in the Mets’ organization to land the job.

The 2015 Mets marched to the World Series on the back of a supremely talented rotation that included young stars Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, and Steven Matz. Both injuries and inconsistency have hit pretty much every one of them since then, and the Mets may be hoping that Callaway’s experience with pitchers could help salvage what once looked like one of the best rotations in baseball.