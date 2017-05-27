Mets reportedly not considering firing Terry Collins

The New York Mets have been arguably the biggest disappointment in baseball through the early part of the season, and many are wondering if Terry Collins could end up taking the fall for it.

That doesn’t sound likely — at least for now.

Multiple sources told Newsday’s Marc Carig that Mets ownership has given “no indication” Collins is on the hot seat, despite the team’s 20-26 record. In fact, Mets owner Fred Wilpon is said to have emerged as the manager’s “most ardent supporter in the organization” in recent weeks.

Wilpon may be the one who makes the final decision, but other front office officials are reportedly not as thrilled with Collins in his seventh season with the Mets. Still, that doesn’t mean the manager is on the verge of losing his job. More from Carig:

Collins’ recent on-field decisions have come under fire from officials within the front office, according to the sources, and frustration has only grown with the Mets wobbling beneath the weight of injuries and expectations. But while Collins’ job security has been part of the public discourse, that same level of scrutiny does not exist internally. With the manager in the final year of his contract, one source relayed a belief within the organization that it’s possible that change may not come during the season.

The Mets have had plenty of issues both on and off the field this season. They lost seven straight games at one point earlier this month, and injuries to key players like Noah Syndergaard have made Collins’ life much tougher. He hasn’t helped his own cause by mismanaging the bullpen, which has reportedly left some Mets officials “fuming.”

Of course, Collins is not the only problem. We all saw the ridiculous Matt Harvey situation he had to deal with, though skeptics might argue that reflects poorly on the manager. Either way, it doesn’t seem likely that Collins will lose his job during the season.