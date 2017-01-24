Report: Mets plan to keep Jay Bruce as everyday right fielder

The New York Mets couldn’t find a way to deal Jay Bruce this offseason, and it looks like they have accepted their fate.

According to a report by Ken Davidoff of the New York Post on Tuesday, the Mets have informed Bruce that they plan on entering the season with him as their everyday right fielder.

The Mets could certainly do worse at the position given Bruce’s .815 OPS to go along with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs combined between New York and Cincinnati last season. But Bruce will turn 30 at the beginning of the 2017 campaign and will become a free agent at the end of it.

Bruce did attract at least some trade interest this winter. But with nothing ultimately materializing, the Mets now appear to be content with seeing what Bruce has to offer them in what will be his first full season in The Big Apple.