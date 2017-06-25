Mets promote Tim Tebow to High-A Florida State League

Tim Tebow was batting only .222/.311/.340 with three home runs, 23 RBI and 69 strikeouts for the low-A ball Columbia Fireflies, but that was apparently more than enough for New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson to promote him.

The Mets announced on Sunday that Tebow would be moved to the St. Lucie Mets of the High-A Florida State League.

“It’s not like he’s tearing up the league, but at the same time all of the indications are positive in terms of various things we look at — chase rates and exit velocity,” Alderson told ABC Sports. “The bottom line is the average isn’t there, but he’s improving.”

The 29-year-old Tebow signed with the Mets in September of last year and spent time in both the Florida Instructional League and the Arizona Fall League. Prior to that, he had not played organized baseball since High School.

Upon signing, Tebow was reportedly given a $100,000 bonus.

A Heisman Trophy with the Florida Gators, Tebow was a first-round selection (No. 25 overall) of the Denver Broncos in 2010. He later joined the New York Jets in 2012, the New England Patriots in 2013 and attempted a failed NFL comeback with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.