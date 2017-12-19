Mets reportedly have reached out to Adrian Gonzalez

The Mets have reportedly reached out to Adrian Gonzalez, who is now a free agent.

Gonzalez was traded to the Braves over the weekend as part of the deal that sent Matt Kemp back to the Dodgers. As expected, the Braves released Gonzalez as that was reportedly an understanding that was reached since he had to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate the deal.

Now free to sign with the team of his choice, Gonzalez has been contacted by the Mets, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.

Gonzalez, 35, played in 71 games last season and hit a disappointing .242/.287/.355 with three home runs and 30 RBI. He has been extremely durable throughout his career, but he dealt with a back injury last season and went to the disabled list for the first time in his career. Gonzalez has consistently hit for a good average and is a good run producer when in the lineup.

The Mets started several players at first base last season, including Lucas Duda, Dominic Smith, Wilmer Flores, T.J. Rivera, and Jay Bruce. Gonzalez could prove to be a dependable option for New York.