Mets GM Sandy Alderson throws support behind Terry Collins

As the New York Mets continue their recent struggles, reports have surfaced suggesting general manager Sandy Alderson is “irked” with Terry Collins and has begun taking note of his every mistake made.

Contrary to those reports however, Alderson said on Monday that he’s pleased with the job Collins has done in the face of mounting injuries and unexpected setbacks.

“I’m happy with the job that Terry has done under the circumstances,” Alderson said via Newsday. “Nobody’s happy with the won-loss record that we have. I think there are reasons for the record that we have that have nothing to do with Terry. I would hope in the future that when people write about my views of Terry that they’ll actually ask me about my views. End of quote.”

One issue that was reportedly among Alderson’s frustrations was Collins’ use of the bullpen. Due to inconsistency and injury to the starting staff, the Mets’ bullpen has been over-used and wildly ineffective.

“We’re very aware of both the ineffectiveness of the pen over the last period of time as well as its extensive use,” Alderson said. “It’s a function of our starting pitching. It’s a function of the closeness of many of our games . . . Those are all concerns of ours. I think those are critical issues for us to continue to think about.”

Those issues, Alderson implies, fall on the shoulders of the players themselves and not necessarily the manager. And while Collins’ decision-making is still up for debate, it would appear as if Alderson is content with the way things are progressing at the moment.

Entering Monday’s slate of games, the Mets sport a record of 21-27 and are tied for second place in the NL East with the Atlanta Braves.