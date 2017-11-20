pixel 1
Monday, November 20, 2017

Mets, Tigers reportedly have talked Ian Kinsler trade

November 20, 2017
by Larry Brown

Ian Kinsler

The Detroit Tigers are looking to trade Ian Kinsler this offseason, and apparently they have had some talks already.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that the Tigers have talked about a Kinsler trade with the New York Mets.

He also notes that the Angels have had internal talks about trading for Kinsler.

The Angels actually submitted a waiver claim on Kinsler last season.

The 35-year-old second baseman is set to earn $11 million in 2018. That’s a very reasonable price tag for a player of Kinsler’s history. The problem is he’s coming off a season where he hit .236, though he did smack 22 home runs. Still, he’s of little use to the rebuilding Tigers at that price, which is why they’re open to dealing him.

The Angels have a hole at second base as Brandon Phillips was just a short-term rental and is a free agent. The Mets also have a hole at second. They picked up Asdrubal Cabrera’s option, but they could play him at third base too.

