Mets, Tigers reportedly have talked Ian Kinsler trade

The Detroit Tigers are looking to trade Ian Kinsler this offseason, and apparently they have had some talks already.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that the Tigers have talked about a Kinsler trade with the New York Mets.

He also notes that the Angels have had internal talks about trading for Kinsler.

Source: Ian Kinsler drawing trade interest from multiple @MLB clubs; #Angels are among them, as first reported by @anthonyfenech. Some teams would want him to play third base; he earns $11 million next season, in final year of contract. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 20, 2017

The Angels actually submitted a waiver claim on Kinsler last season.

The 35-year-old second baseman is set to earn $11 million in 2018. That’s a very reasonable price tag for a player of Kinsler’s history. The problem is he’s coming off a season where he hit .236, though he did smack 22 home runs. Still, he’s of little use to the rebuilding Tigers at that price, which is why they’re open to dealing him.

The Angels have a hole at second base as Brandon Phillips was just a short-term rental and is a free agent. The Mets also have a hole at second. They picked up Asdrubal Cabrera’s option, but they could play him at third base too.