Mets upset with Yasiel Puig over slow home run trot

Yasiel Puig has done it again. The Cuban slugger is at the center of another controversy over his celebration methods.

Puig clubbed a 3-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning against the New York Mets on Wednesday night and really admired his shot. As he rounded first, Wilmer Flores said something to him. Puig then slowed up and shouted back at Flores.

[VIDEO] Yasiel Puig three-run shot and Wilmer Flores mad. https://t.co/7pdA7aBFRD — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) June 22, 2017

Puig ended up taking 32.1 seconds on his home trot which was one of the slowest in the majors all season.

Yasiel Puig's home run staredown and trot took 32.1 seconds, second-longest in MLB this year. Looked like Wilmer Flores said something. pic.twitter.com/exN5LqpPIz — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 22, 2017

After the inning ended, fellow Cuban outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, along with Jose Reyes, had a brief conversation with Puig about his celebration antics.

Puig’s actions continue to get him in trouble and has resulted in others trying to curb his behavior. In response, Puig recently vented that people have forced him to stop having fun.