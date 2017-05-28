Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes suffers setback during rehab

Yoenis Cespedes appeared to be on the comeback trail for the New York Mets, appearing in his first rehab game on Friday night. However, after experiencing some soreness in his right quadriceps, the outfielder was scratched from his scheduled rehab start at Single-A St. Lucie on Saturday.

This latest injury for Cespedes, who is returning from a strained right hamstring, provided some additional frustration for manager Terry Collins, who has had to wade through snake bite after snake bite this season.

“Right now, if you put your sleeves on wrong, the wrong sleeve in first, the wrong arm in first, it backfires and you rip your shirt,” Collins told the New York Post. “No matter what we do, it’s not working.”

Considering Cespedes missed a good chunk of time during the second half of last season due to a similar right quadriceps issue, this certainly is more than enough reason to give the Mets pause.

“I will sit them all down as a group and explain what the process of what we are going to do and how we are going to go about it,” Collins told the New York Daily News. “Certainly when Ces gets back. I know him and he’ll want to play every game. We can’t afford to lose him for another month, so he’ll be getting some time off.”

Cespedes has been on the disabled list since April 28, but the Mets were cautiously optimistic he would be able to return for the next homestand.