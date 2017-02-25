Ad Unit
Michael Bourn broke finger catching football

February 25, 2017
by Darryn Albert

A football player getting injured catching a football is nothing really out of the ordinary. A baseball player getting injured catching a football is definitely something out of the ordinary.

According to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, two-time All-Star outfielder Michael Bourn, currently a member of the Baltimore Orioles organization, broke the ring finger on his right hand catching a football at the end of a workout on Friday. He is expected to be out four weeks.

The 34-year-old Bourn, who bats lefty but throws righty, is only signed to a minor league deal, so the injury could affect his chances of making Baltimore’s final big league roster. All things considered, this is probably one of the strangest cross-sport mishaps we’ve seen since Caleb Sturgis.

