Michael Bourn broke finger catching football

A football player getting injured catching a football is nothing really out of the ordinary. A baseball player getting injured catching a football is definitely something out of the ordinary.

According to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, two-time All-Star outfielder Michael Bourn, currently a member of the Baltimore Orioles organization, broke the ring finger on his right hand catching a football at the end of a workout on Friday. He is expected to be out four weeks.

Bourn broke ring finger on right hand. Out 4 weeks #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) February 25, 2017

Bourn injury happened at end of yesterday's workout. Catching football. Players do that as part of workout. #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) February 25, 2017

The 34-year-old Bourn, who bats lefty but throws righty, is only signed to a minor league deal, so the injury could affect his chances of making Baltimore’s final big league roster. All things considered, this is probably one of the strangest cross-sport mishaps we’ve seen since Caleb Sturgis.

