Miguel Cabrera tickles Mariners fan’s beard (Video)

Miguel Cabrera found himself within an arm’s length of a bearded fan on Wednesday night, and the All-Star first baseman simply couldn’t resist giving the mane a stroke.

During the Seattle Mariners’ 7-5 win over the Detroit Tigers, a foul ball made its way into the stands down the first base line. When a fan turned to look for it, he was surprised to feel Cabrera’s glove tickling his beard.

Miggy is the best. This happened at Safeco when a foul ball went out of reach. Hilarious. pic.twitter.com/HqiHElNmc6 — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) June 22, 2017

I don’t know what’s more bold — Cabrera tickling a fan’s facial hair or that time Prince Fielder stole a nacho while chasing down a foul ball. We’ll stick with the latter.