Miguel Montero blames Jake Arrieta for stolen bases

The Washington Nationals ran wild on the Chicago Cubs during their 6-1 home win at Nationals Park on Tuesday, and Miguel Montero was not happy about that.

Washington stole seven bases in the game — all while Jake Arrieta was pitching for the Cubs. Trea Turner stole four bases, taking two bags when he was on base twice. Michael Taylor later did the same, stealing second and third off the same battery.

After the game, the Cubs catcher made sure to put the blame on Arrieta for the stolen bases.

Miguel Montero had some thoughts on those stolen bases… pic.twitter.com/PwELkTTs8t — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) June 28, 2017

Turner said as much after the game.

Without knowing it, Turner backed up Montero: "I don't pay attention to the catcher. I knew Arrieta was slower to the plate…." — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) June 28, 2017

Even if Montero is correct about this point, going public with his complaints reflects poorly upon him and probably won’t be received well within the clubhouse. Of course, Montero has never really been shy about making his opinion heard, and the Cubs still have kept him around. Maybe his latest rant won’t bother them.