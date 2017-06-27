Ad Unit
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Miguel Montero blames Jake Arrieta for stolen bases

June 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

Miguel Montero

The Washington Nationals ran wild on the Chicago Cubs during their 6-1 home win at Nationals Park on Tuesday, and Miguel Montero was not happy about that.

Washington stole seven bases in the game — all while Jake Arrieta was pitching for the Cubs. Trea Turner stole four bases, taking two bags when he was on base twice. Michael Taylor later did the same, stealing second and third off the same battery.

After the game, the Cubs catcher made sure to put the blame on Arrieta for the stolen bases.

Turner said as much after the game.

Even if Montero is correct about this point, going public with his complaints reflects poorly upon him and probably won’t be received well within the clubhouse. Of course, Montero has never really been shy about making his opinion heard, and the Cubs still have kept him around. Maybe his latest rant won’t bother them.


