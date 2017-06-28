Miguel Montero released by Cubs after Jake Arrieta comments

The Cubs parted ways with Miguel Montero one day after his critical comments about Jake Arrieta.

During Tuesday’s game between the Cubs and Nationals, Washington tied a franchise (including the Expos) record with seven stolen bases. Trea Turner had four, Michael Taylor swiped two, and Anthony Rendon had one. All of the steals came while Arrieta was on the mound.

After the game, Montero essentially threw his teammate under the bus, placing the blame on Arrieta. On Wednesday, Montero was designated for assignment, with Jon Heyman adding the move was made in part because the remarks crossed the line.

we love the candor of miguel montero. but he was DFA'ed in part because cubs felt his remarks last night went beyond candor to criticism — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 28, 2017

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo apparently felt the same way and called Montero selfish.

It can be argued whether there is some truth to what Montero said. However, at a minimum, it was not likely to go over well in the clubhouse and it would be surprising if other players didn’t echo the sentiments of Rizzo.

On his way out, Montero thanked the Cubs, fans, and teammates in a series of tweets.

To the city of Chicago

Dear fans, today I say goodbye to the greatest fans. I want to thank you for the support. — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017

It was an awesome ride. Winning the World Series was simply fantastic. Thank you to my teammates – good luck to everyone of you. — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017

Thank you also to each staff member, it was an honor to play for the Chicago Cubs organization.

Chicago will always be in my heart — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017

23-year-old switch-hitting Victor Caratini is expected to take Montero’s place on the roster. In 68 games at Triple-A this season, he’s hitting .343/.384/.539 with 20 doubles, eight home runs, and 54 RBI.