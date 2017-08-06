Miguel Sano to undergo MRI, CT scan on hand

The Minnesota Twins are having Miguel Sano undergo further testing on his hand to determine the extent of his injury.

Sano left Friday’s game after being hit by a pitch on the left hand and missed both Saturday and Sunday’s games against the Texas Rangers.

The Pioneer Press’ Mike Berardino says the slugger will undergo an MRI and CT scan on Monday.

Sano, 24, has been enjoying a breakout season for the Twins. The Dominican third baseman is batting .270/.358/.520 with 25 home runs this season.

The Twins have fallen in the AL Central race and are 53-56. But regardless of their postseason status, they want their cornerstone player to be at full health.