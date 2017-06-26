Miguel Tejada had home burglarized several times over long period

Former MLB star Miguel Tejada has reportedly spent a lot of time away from his Fort Lauderdale home recently, and it sounds like a burglar was well aware of that.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials say a man broke into Tejada’s home several times over a three-month period and stole thousands of dollars worth of valuables. Fortunately, the 60-year-old suspect has been caught and police are in the process of recovering Tejada’s things.

The alleged thief, Mark Parker, reportedly stole more than $10,000 worth of Tejada’s possessions over a period of time. However, sources close to Tejada say the number could be as high as $500,000.

Parker was supposedly house-sitting a home next to Tejada’s and noticed that the home was vacant. Tejada has been spending a lot of time in the Dominican Republic while he relocates his family, TMZ reports.

The homes of current and former athletes being burglarized is a fairly common practice, as one NBA player recently learned when he had $50,000 worth of jewelry stolen from him.

Tejada, a six-time MLB All-Star, last played with the Kansas City Royals in 2013.