Tigers, Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch dies at 87

Mike Ilitch, the owner of both the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers, passed away Friday at the age of 87.

Ilitch’s passing was confirmed in a statement by his family. Ilitch owned the Red Wings since 1982 and the Tigers since 1992, and was well-respected by players and fans alike. He was also the founder of Little Caesars Pizza.

He was well-known among fanbases for his willingness to spend whatever it took to make his teams successful. That was evidenced by his work with both of his teams, as he was instrumental in making the Red Wings arguably the most successful franchise in the NHL in the late 1990s and 2000s, winning four Stanley Cups between 1997 and 2008. He also spearheaded the Tigers’ return to prominence, as he responded to a 119-loss season in 2003 by investing heavily in the franchise and overseeing a World Series appearance three short years later in 2006. It was the first of two World Series appearances in his tenure, as they advanced there in 2012 as well – a year in which the Tigers won the second of four consecutive American League Central titles.

Ilitch was also known for his loyalty, richly rewarding his favorite players to the point that the money he was willing to spend alarmed other owners.

Even at the time of his death, Ilitch was still heavily involved in his teams, as well as revitalizing the city of Detroit. His latest undertaking, Little Caesars Arena, will house both the Red Wings and Detroit Pistons and is due to open before the end of the year.

Ilitch is survived by his wife Marian and seven children.