Mike Moustakas reportedly wants to sign with Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have been tied to free agent Mike Moustakas once again.

ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reported on Wednesday that Moustakas has the Angels No. 1 on his list of teams with whom he would like to sign.

An #MLB insider who's familiar with Mike Moustakas' thinking said the #Angels are No. 1 on his wish list. GM Billy Eppler could pursue Moose, or he could roll with Luis Valbuena (22 HRS and a .199 batting average) at 3B and focus on adding a second baseman. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) November 16, 2017

A former No. 2 overall pick by the Kansas City Royals, Moustakas turned down a qualifying offer from KC to test the market. He is expected to command a large salary after smacking a career-high 38 home runs last season.

The Angels have a hole at third base as Yunel Escobar is a free agent. GM Billy Eppler has expressed his intention to improve the team’s offense. He already extended Justin Upton’s contract for another season, and he reportedly is looking to upgrade the second base position. There is no doubt the Angels want to upgrade third base, but will they sign Moustakas? That remains to be seen. They have previously been mentioned as the favorites to land him.