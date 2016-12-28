Report: Mike Napoli market has ‘intensified’

Free agent first baseman Mike Napoli might be inching closer to a destination.

According to Jon Morosi of FOX Sports, Napoli has seen his market intensify since Edwin Encarnacion signed with Cleveland, though nothing is close yet.

Mike Napoli's marketplace has intensified since the Encarnacion signing; #Rangers one of multiple teams involved, no deal imminent yet. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 28, 2016

Encarnacion and Napoli occupied similar markets, so this makes sense. One would figure Cleveland is out after signing Encarnacion, but several other teams were said to be interested, with one team supposedly leading the charge.

Napoli hit .239 with 34 home runs and 101 RBI in 2016 with the Indians, helping them to an American League championship.