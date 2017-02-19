Mike Trout admits Angels’ struggles are ‘frustrating’

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim boast the best player in baseball, but the team has made the playoffs in just one of Mike Trout’s five MLB seasons.

After a 74-88 season in 2016, Trout admitted that the team’s repeated failure to make the playoffs has grown frustrating for him.

“It’s frustrating, for sure,” Trout said, via Jorge L. Ortiz of USA Today. “You want to get to the playoffs. It’s fun. You’ve seen the World Series last year. You want to be in that atmosphere.”

The Angels have added players such as Cameron Maybin and Danny Espinosa to try to get the team back to the playoffs, and those moves have been met with Trout’s approval.

“Cam’s obviously fast,” Trout said. “I got to see him play when he was with Detroit. He brings a lot to the table. Last year we were trying to fill some holes in left field. … It’s going to be fun. The outfield’s going to be fast.”

As long as the Angels have Trout, they can’t be totally written off. Their new additions are fine, and their possible closer has lost some weight, but they’ve got a ways to go to get back to the playoffs.