Mike Trout ‘anxious’ to return for Angels

Mike Trout is continuing to make strides in his rehab from thumb surgery, and the Los Angeles Angels star says he is ready to return to the lineup.

Mentally, at least.

Trout joined the Angels for their short road trip to play the Los Angeles Dodgers this week, and he sat down with FOX Sports West before Thursday’s game. Having missed 35 games this season, Trout said he is “anxious” to return.

“Each and every day gets better,” Trout said. “I’m happy with how the process has been so far. Each and every day I come in and it feels a little better.

“I’m ready to go. I’ve gotta see what the doctors and trainers say. I’ve gotta do what’s right for my body and what’s right for my thumb. You don’t want to push it, but I’m anxious to get out there. … Obviously I say I’m ready to go, but it’s still a little bit away.”

Trout said he has been taking swings and playing long toss, but he admitted there are some days when his thumb still feels sore while playing catch.

Trout left the Angels’ game against the Marlins on May 28 with a thumb injury. He was placed on the DL a day later and then underwent the surgery on May 31. The initial timetable was for Trout to miss 6-8 weeks, but he said his goal was to return before the All-Star break, which begins on July 10. The Angels are not going to rush him back.