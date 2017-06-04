Mike Trout says finger injury will not change the way he slides

A significant thumb injury is not going to stop Mike Trout from playing the way he always plays.

Trout, who will be out for six to eight weeks after injuring his thumb on a headfirst slide, said Saturday that he has no intention of cutting headfirst slides out of his game once he returns to the field, saying it simply feels more comfortable for him.

“I think I just have to have more control when I dive headfirst,” Trout said, via ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez. “They say [sliding feetfirst] doesn’t slow you down, but it feels like it slows you down. … Diving headfirst, you have more room that you can trick them a little bit.”

It’s very difficult for a player to break a habit they’ve had since they started playing the game, and Trout is no exception. Even the risk of complications isn’t enough to deter him from playing the way he’s accustomed.