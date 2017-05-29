Mike Trout has UCL tear in left thumb, could need surgery

After x-rays on his left thumb came back negative, an MRI revealed an injury that will send Mike Trout to the disabled list for the first time in his major league career.

Trout appeared to jam his thumb sliding into second base during Sunday’s loss to the Marlins. He would stay in the game momentarily, but was later removed prior to his next at-bat.

The Angels sent Trout to have an MRI on Monday and, as Maria Guardado reports, the result is a torn UCL.

Mike Trout has a UCL tear in his left thumb. Surgery is an option. He's heading to the DL for the first time in his career. — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) May 29, 2017

If surgery is the chosen route, the reigning American League MVP could be looking at 5-8 week absence.

Mike Trout has a UCL tear in feft thumb, out for “more than a couple weeks” 5-8 weeks if he does undergo surgery @MLBONFOX @FoxSportsWest — Alex Curry (@Alex_Curry) May 29, 2017

It goes without saying, any length of time Trout is out of Angels lineup is not only bad for the team but Major League Baseball. He is the sport’s best player and has won two of the past three AL MVP Awards. Trout currently leads the AL in home runs, walks, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and total bases.