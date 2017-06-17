Mike Trout to join Angels on road trip, begin swinging

Mike Trout is on his way to making a return to the Los Angeles Angels.

Trout is set to join the Angels for their road trip next week, manager Mike Scioscia said Saturday. The team heads to New York and then Boston for series with the Yankees and Red Sox.

Trout is making his way back from thumb surgery to repair a torn UCL. The two-time MVP underwent the operation at the end of May. Trout was given a 6-8 week recovery timetable, but he has said his goal is to return before the All-Star Game on July 11.

Trout, 25, is batting .337/.461/.742 with 14 doubles and 16 home runs in 47 games this season in what was shaping up as another MVP effort.