Mike Trout will not play in All-Star Game

This year’s MLB All-Star Game will have a large, fish-sized void.

The Angels announced on Monday that Mike Trout will not be participating in 2017 All-Star festivities as he continues to rehab his thumb.

UPDATE REGARDING MIKE TROUT AND THE 2017 ALL-STAR GAME pic.twitter.com/ohcUI7vAYP — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) July 3, 2017

Trout, who was just announced on Sunday to have been voted in as a starter for his sixth straight American League All-Star team in as many seasons in the MLB, has been out since late May with a torn left thumb ligament that required surgery. The Angels had been optimistic that the two-time MVP might be able to return before the Midsummer Classic, but they have apparently chosen to take the route of caution instead.